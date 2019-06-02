-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for On Track Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). On Track Innovations reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Track Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow On Track Innovations.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded On Track Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ OTIV opened at $0.48 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in On Track Innovations stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) by 362.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,626 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of On Track Innovations worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Track Innovations (OTIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.