Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $37,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QCR were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 68,350.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $104,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $32.08 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $511.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). QCR had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $37,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-37000-holdings-in-qcr-holdings-inc-qcrh.html.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.