Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 573,197 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,907,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 445,964 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Emory University purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $845.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.30. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,284.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-decreases-stake-in-dicerna-pharmaceuticals-inc-drna.html.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.