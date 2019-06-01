Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,985. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

