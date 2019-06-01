Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.27. 1,622,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,255. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

