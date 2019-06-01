Zacks: Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. Transcat’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Transcat has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Transcat had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.