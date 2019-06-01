Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CBTX (CBTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Separately, Stephens cut CBTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. CBTX has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). CBTX had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 371,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

