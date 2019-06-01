Zacks Investment Research Lowers TIER REIT (TIER) to Hold

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tier REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on commercial office real estate. It operates primarily in Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Louisville and Kentucky. Tier REIT Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIER. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TIER REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NYSE:TIER opened at $26.92 on Thursday. TIER REIT has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $320,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $747,626 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIER. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

