Zacks Investment Research Lowers B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

