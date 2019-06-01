Zacks Investment Research Lowers B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR
B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.