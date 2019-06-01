Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Habit Restaurants (HABT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HABT opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

