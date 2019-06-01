Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knoll Inc (KNL) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knoll’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Knoll posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knoll.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knoll had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knoll from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $19.64. 183,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,046. Knoll has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $977.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Schutte sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $75,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $350,335. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knoll by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Knoll by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knoll (KNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.