Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to post $164.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.96 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust posted sales of $163.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $609.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.96 million to $617.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $623.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.43 million to $628.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Lodging Trust.
Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2,725.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 757.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHSP opened at $28.77 on Friday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.
