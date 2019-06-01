Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to post $164.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.96 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust posted sales of $163.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $609.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.96 million to $617.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $623.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.43 million to $628.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2,725.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 757.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHSP opened at $28.77 on Friday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

