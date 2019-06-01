Zacks: Analysts Expect American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. American Vanguard posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $137,672.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

