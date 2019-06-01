Workday (WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $106.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.32.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $117.24 and a 1-year high of $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $175,338.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $53,874,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock worth $208,547,706. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

