Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 547,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1,337.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total transaction of $50,009,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock worth $208,547,706 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $204.12 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $117.24 and a 1 year high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $106.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/workday-inc-wday-shares-sold-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.