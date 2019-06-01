Wizz Air (WIZZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,475 ($45.41) price objective (up from GBX 3,450 ($45.08)) on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Societe Generale cut Wizz Air to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,419.25 ($44.68).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,134 ($40.95) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84). The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59), for a total transaction of £2,181,600 ($2,850,646.81).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

