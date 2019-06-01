Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Stake Lessened by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 726,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 515,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,691,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $14,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,835,000 after acquiring an additional 200,648 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $67.74 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

