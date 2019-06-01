Willingdon Wealth Management Has $2.88 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $430,663,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,802.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,095,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,092,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

