Westrock Co (WRK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK opened at $32.60 on Friday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/westrock-co-wrk-shares-bought-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.