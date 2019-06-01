Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,471,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 777,526 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $198,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $541,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $491,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $1,259,427 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/wells-fargo-company-mn-lowers-stake-in-agilent-technologies-inc-a.html.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.