Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,539,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

