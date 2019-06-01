Waters (WAT) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.71.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $657,110.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waters by 23.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 10.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

