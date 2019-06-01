Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 525.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $657,110.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

