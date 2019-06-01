Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Lowered by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $65,044,354.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,207,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 74,019 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,401,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,286,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,566,217 shares of company stock worth $1,051,068,737 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

