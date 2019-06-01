W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,287,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,628 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,371,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 338,772 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.75 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,031 shares of company stock worth $32,694,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paypal from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/w-g-shaheen-associates-dba-whitney-co-reduces-stake-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.