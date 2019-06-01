VouchForMe (IPL) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $845,695.00 and $88,032.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00382279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.02230715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00162003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004199 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,411,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

