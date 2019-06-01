VMware (VMW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research restated their buy rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of VMware from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.13.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. VMware has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 11,993 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $2,207,191.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total transaction of $308,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,810 shares of company stock valued at $54,382,319 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $684,732,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,646 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.