Vitec Group plc (VTC) Insider Ian P. McHoul Buys 5,000 Shares

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £56,800 ($74,219.26).

Shares of LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Vitec Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

