Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,789,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the previous session’s volume of 360,692 shares.The stock last traded at $0.91 and had previously closed at $0.83.
Several brokerages have commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 174,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.
