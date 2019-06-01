Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,789,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the previous session’s volume of 360,692 shares.The stock last traded at $0.91 and had previously closed at $0.83.

Several brokerages have commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 174,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Sees Large Volume Increase” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/vistagen-therapeutics-vtgn-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.