Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $842,000 Position in LCI Industries (LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,418,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,265,000 after buying an additional 62,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $134,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

