Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,423,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 530,681 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,790,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 422,136 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

