Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of VEEV opened at $154.29 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $73.47 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,690,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $565,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,542 shares of company stock worth $15,168,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,382,000 after acquiring an additional 547,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

