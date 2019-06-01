Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,626,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,441,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3,854.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,387,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,539 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,276,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,109,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

