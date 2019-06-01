United States Steel’s (X) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. Argus reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.01.

X opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.69. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,151.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 999.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

