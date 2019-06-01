United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,618,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of United Continental worth $1,114,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. United Continental’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

