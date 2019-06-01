UMB Financial (UMBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UMB Financial Corporation have outperformed the industry, over the past six months. Further, it possesses a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. UMB Financial remains committed to drive operating efficiency through several strategic objectives including improvement in revenues, capital management and investment in technology. Though persistently rising costs due to investments in newer technologies and building distribution networks remain a key headwind, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake any opportunistic expansions. Further, rise in interest rates has aided net interest income growth. Additionally, steady capital deployment activities is commendable. However, significant exposure to commercial loans is a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.25.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $413,134.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $55,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,103 shares of company stock worth $1,061,288. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

