UBS Group AG (UBS) Stake Increased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 256.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, FIG Partners lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

