U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Director Acquires $240,182.67 in Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director David Kanen acquired 247,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $240,182.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,308.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.02 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 22NW LP purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

