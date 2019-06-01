TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Robert M. Leonard sold 17,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $142,846.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,850 shares in the company, valued at $570,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “TrustCo Bank Corp NY Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TRST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/trustco-bank-corp-ny-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-trst.html.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.