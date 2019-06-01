Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 164.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,455 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,401 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,745,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $64,072,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,074,051 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,647 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $572,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

