Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

