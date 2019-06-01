Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dawn Rogers sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $644,785.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 188,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,100. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

