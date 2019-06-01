TPI Composites (TPIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.66

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 2324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $713.33 million, a PE ratio of 260.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Bransfield purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $205,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,018 shares of company stock worth $650,222 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TPI Composites by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TPI Composites by 4,759.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/tpi-composites-tpic-hits-new-1-year-low-at-21-66.html.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.