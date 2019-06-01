Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

TR opened at $37.96 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

