TokenStars (TEAM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $91,662.00

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, TokenStars has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. TokenStars has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenStars token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TokenStars Profile

TokenStars (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenStars’ official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

