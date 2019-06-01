TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 207.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,038,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,303,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485,840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,478,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,373,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,957,230. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

