Tierion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.54 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. Tierion has a market cap of $13.29 million and $1.54 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00381800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.02212437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00162656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

