The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) EVP Sells $15,352.95 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Chad Keetch sold 285 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $15,352.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,914.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 262,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $549.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,338 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

