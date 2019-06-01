THB Asset Management Has $2.25 Million Position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG)

THB Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,903 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 3,382.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 324,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 62,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 702,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of 678.00 and a beta of 0.80. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFRG. ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 571,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,145,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $201,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,041,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,710 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “THB Asset Management Has $2.25 Million Position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/thb-asset-management-has-2-25-million-position-in-del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc-dfrg.html.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.