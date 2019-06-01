TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 312.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 312.5%.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.23.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

